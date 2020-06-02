Four more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Acadia Parish

The number of COVID-19 cases in Acadia parish increased by four since Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 428 since the pandemic began.

One more death was attributed to the virus in Acadia, bringing the total number of deaths to 24.

On Tuesday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported that the number of COVID-19 cases in Louisiana had increased by 405; the number of deaths increased by 34.

The number of cases in the state is now at 40,746. A total of 2,724 people have died of the disease in Louisiana as of Tuesday.

LDH also reports that 639 people are hospitalized and that 83 require ventilators.