Four bar permits suspended across state by ATC following COVID violations

Four businesses across Louisiana are facing bar permit suspensions following excessive and/or repeated non-compliance with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ emergency order aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

The Alcohol Tobacco Control (ATC) has suspended bar permits for public safety violations, pending a hearing, for the following:

• Sand Dollar Tiki Bar, 158 Sand Dollar Court, Grand Isle;

• Frosty Factory, 4688 Common St., Lake Charles;

• Pelican Pub, 6473 La. Hwy. 44, Gonzales; and

• Wo-de’s Chill Spot, 3400 Westbank Expressway, Harvey.

In response to multiple complaints regarding a large, non-socially distanced crowd at an outdoor pavilion in Grand Isle over the weekend, the Sand Dollar Tiki Bar was found to have been serving drinks to the crowd and allowing them to remain on premises to consume those drinks despite the limitations of its bar permit. The investigation into this case is ongoing.

Multiple inspections conducted at the Frosty Factory by State Fire Marshal deputies and Louisiana Department of Health sanitarians found violations of the governor’s order including being open to and serving members of the public inside the bar this past weekend.

Multiple inspections conducted at Pelican Pub by State Fire Marshal deputies and ATC agents found violations of the governor’s order including being open to and serving members of the public inside the bar this past weekend.

Lastly, in response to complaints over the weekend regarding a large, non-socially distanced crowd outside of Wo-de’s Chill Spot, the bar was found to have been open to and serving members of the public inside.

Hearings are scheduled for Aug. 5 and 6. Consequences could result in a suspension period of up to 30 days.