Fire Marshal: Education rather than punishment

For three months, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office has inspected businesses under Gov. John Bel Edward’s OpenSafely requirements.

Of more than 8,100 inspections from May 4 to July 29, a total of 698 businesses had a violation, including 10 in Acadia Parish.

The state fire marshal office hasn’t issued any citations yet. Instead, they’ve used each violation as an opportunity to educate the business about the issue.

“Having laws doesn’t stop crimes from being committed,” explained Louisiana’s State Fire Marshal Butch Browning. “It’s about building relationships, building understanding, and that’s exactly what this is all about.”

Chief Browning said out of the first three month’s of COVID-19 OpenSafely checks, less than 10 percent of inspections showed a violation.

“That’s a heck of a scorecard of compliance when you’re asking people to comply with something they don’t know nothing about,” Browning insisted.

Each inspection looks at 13 areas of compliance, and 700 businesses showed one or more violations since the start of OpenSafely on May 4.

Browning assured businesses and authorities want the same thing, a safe and thriving establishment in a tough and confusing time.

“If an employee’s masks is not on completely proper or might have been pulled down, those mishaps happen, and we just bring it to their attention,” explained Browning. “That’s a far cry from something so egregious to where somebody is saying, ‘We’re not going to wear a masks and our employees aren’t going to wear masks,’ And we just don’t have that going on.”