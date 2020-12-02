Covid hospitalizations jump in Louisiana; now the highest it has been since August

Hospitalizations related to Covid-19 have jumped in Louisiana, now sitting above 1,200, the highest its been since August.

“This is just the beginning because we haven’t hit capacity yet” said Louisiana Department of Hospital’s Dr. Joe Kanter

The past few weeks, health officials have been warning about holiday gatherings, fearing it could cause cases to spikes and overwhelm hospitals, again.

“We expect, unfortunately, as we go forward the next couple of weeks into December that we might see a surge superimposed upon that surge that we’re already in” said Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

On Monday, LDH reported an increase of 171 cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana, the lowest number in weeks. However, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a text statement that afternoon, saying “Don’t be fooled by today’s Covid case count – our test numbers are down due to the holiday weekend. We’re still in a pandemic and everyone needs to be careful.”

Last week, Kanter said, they’re starting to see trends in hospitals that they wanted to avoid.

“I’ve heard that people have to wait a long time to get a bed when they get admitted from the emergency department. I know one hospital had to use recliners in the E.R. to let people wait while a bed opened up” said Kanter.

As the country heads into the Christmas holiday, Kanter says he’s hoping case numbers don’t go back to where they were.

“We know very well what trajectory we’re on because we were on a similar trajectory a few months ago” said Kanter.

As if to emphasize that statement, on Tuesday, LDH reported 5,326 new cases of COVID-19 in the state with 39 new hospitalizations.

That brings the total number of cases in Louisiana to 237,740 since the outbreak began in March.

LDH says that due to a recent processing error, some COVID-19 data that would have been reported Nov. 29-30 is being reported Tuesday.

To date, 6,455 Louisiana deaths have been attributed to the coronavisur.

In Acadia Parish, 3,978 cases have been confirmed to date, up three since Monday. A total of 115 deaths in the parish are blamed on the virus.