Coronavirus testing, tracing ramp up in state

Gov. John Bel Edwards said Friday that the state has inked a pair of contracts that will substantially increase Louisiana’s ability to test for the coronavirus and track down those who came into contact with infected victims.

Those are two very imporant elements of reopening the state’s economy, he explained.

Joined by a top coronavirus expert form the Louisiana Department of Health, Edward hit the high points of the strides taken in the two weeks since he extended the statewide stay-at-home order until May 15.

The comments came ahead of Monday’s announcement where the governor has said he hopes and expects to enter the state into “phase one” of loosening restrictions on people and businesses.

“We’re in a different and a better place than we were two weeks ago,” Edwards said. “And we’re in a far different and much much better place than we were five, six seven weeks ago.”

The governor’s announcement came on the day that the number of coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana rose by just 203, which is the lowest number of new cases reported on a weekday since Edwards issued his first statewide stay-at-home order on March 22.

Seventy-four new cases were reported on that day, seven weeks ago. Aside from Sunday, May 3, when 200 new cases were reported, no other daily case numbers have come in as low. Weekend reports from labs have typically been lower throughout the course of the pandemic.

The 19 new deaths attributed to the coronavirus Friday is also the lowest daily death count since March 29, and brought the total in the state to 2,154.

Hospitalizations also dropped significantly in Friday’s LDH update, down 73 to 1,359. The number of patients on ventilators dropped by four, from 189 to 185.

Acadia Parish numbers held steady at 142 cases and 11 deaths on Friday.

The number of confirmed cases jumped dramatically, however, on Saturday, with 562 new cases reported by LDH, the most since May 1.

That brought the total number of statewide cases of COVID-19 to 31,417 since the outbreak began.

Forty new deaths also were reported by LDH on Saturday, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths in Louisiana to 2,194.

No increase was reported in hospitalizations or patients required ventilators.

In Acadia, nine new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed from Friday to Saturday. There were no new deaths.

To date, Acadia Parish has recorded 151 confirmed cases with 11 deaths.

The governor said Friday he had signed two contracts — with Accenture and Salesforce — to get 250 contact tracers working at call centers in Lafayette and New Orleans. That number could rise to 700, the number the state has said it may need, as the number of infected rises when restrictions on face-to-face interactions are loosened.

Edwards and Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary for the state’s Office of Public Health, said contact tracing and testing are crucial to reopening.

The state must have the ability to quickly identify new infections through widely-deployed testing. Once it identifies a positive case, contact tracers at the call centers will reach out to people to find out who they came into close contact with — meaning within 6 feet for longer than 15 minutes.

Then, the workers will reach out to those people to notify them they may have been exposed to the virus, and urge them to isolate or quarantine, depending on whether they have symptoms.

Billioux said patient privacy will be protected, and workers will go through rigorous training.

The first 250 contact tracers will train next week and services will begin May 15, the day the stay-at-home order is currently set to expire.

Area Parishes

May 9 / La. Dept. of Health

• Acadia - 151 cases, 11 deaths (up from 142 cases, 11 deaths on Friday)

• Evangeline - 67 cases, 1 death (same as Friday)

• Iberia - 285 cases, 26 deaths (up from 283 cases, 26 deaths on Friday)

• Jeff Davis - 67 cases, 6 deaths (up from 66 cases, 6 deaths on Friday)

• Lafayette - 498 cases, 22 deaths (up from 481 cases, 21 deaths on Friday)

• St. Landry - 211 cases, 49 deaths (up from 204 cases, 49 deaths on Friday)

• St. Martin - 257 cases, 21 deaths (up from 255 cases, 20 deaths on Friday)

• St. Mary - 242 cases, 26 deaths (up from 224 cases, 25 deaths on Friday)

• Vermilion - 41 cases, 2 deaths, (up from 40 cases, 2 deaths on Friday)