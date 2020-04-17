Auto insurers to return more than $187M in premiums to La. drivers
Because most drivers are adhering to the governor’s stay-at-home order, there are fewer miles being traveled and that translates to fewer traffic accidents.
Fewer traffic accidents translates to fewer payouts by insurance companies and now many auto insurance companies are sharing their savings with their customers.
“I applaud our auto insurers on supporting their policyholders and our economy with these programs,” said state Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon. “Here in Louisiana, the economic impact of these rebate programs is greater than $187 million in payments returned to the pockets of consumers at a time when it is sorely needed.”
The list of companies providing rebates list includes 13 of the top 20 auto insurers doing business in Louisiana and Donelon said he hopes that the other seven auto insurers will follow suit.
The insurers listed here have announced or provided the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) with the details of a rebate or rate reduction program.
Companies Return #Months Projected
offering payback Premium Return Return
State Farm Group 25% 2.37 $71,099,231
Progressive Group 20% 2 $26,769,931
GEICO 15% 6 $42,894,623
Allstate Ins. Group 15% 2 $13,503,441
USAA Group 20% 2 $9,802,409
Farm Bureau Group 15% 2 $6,566,488
GoAuto Ins. Group 15% 2 $4,076,990
Shelter Ins. Group 30% 2 $3,491,034
Metropolitan Group 15% 2 $1,031,830
Kemper Corp. Group 15% 2 $ 842,637
Hartford Group 15% 2 $673,438
Hanover Ins. Group 15% 2 $516,007
American Family Group $50 ** $256,500
Farmers Ins. Group 25% 2 $298,775
Amica Mut. Group 20% 2 $163,389
Chubb Ltd. Group 35% 2 $281,134
Travelers Group 15% 2 $31,907
TOTAL $187,249,854