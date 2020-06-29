845 new coronavirus cases in La.

Cases of coronavirus continue to rise in Louisiana.

As of Monday, the number of confirmed cases increased by 845 and the number of deaths had increased by five.

The number of cases in the state is now at 57,081. A total of 3,091 people have died of the disease in Louisiana since the outbreak in March.

In Acadia Parish, an additional 38 cases were reported on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 850.

Thirty-seven people have died of the disease in the parish, an increase of one since Sunday.

The Louisiana Deaprtment of Health is reporting that 42,225 coronavirus patients are “presumed recovered” (updated weekly).

LDH reports that 737 people are hospitalized. That’s an increase of 22 from Sunday.

Of those in hospitalized 79 required ventilators — up three from Sunday.