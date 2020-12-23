‘Modified Phase 2’ extended

On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards extended his modified Phase Two order, including Louisiana’s statewide mask mandate, to Jan. 13, 2021, as hospitalizations have exceeded the level reached during the second surge in July.

The governor also declared an emergency for the elections in February, March and April of next year, per a request from the Secretary of State.

“While we have seen minor improvements, no one should feel good about our current COVID situation in Louisiana. We have too many new cases, too many people in the hospital and, sadly, too many Louisianans continue to die of this illness,” Edwards said. “Just this week, we reported the highest number of deaths since July.

“Aggressive mitigation is recommended by Louisiana’s public health experts and the White House Coronavirus Task Force, and it is absolutely critical that all of our people take every action they can to slow the spread of COVID.

“All Louisianans are at risk, but those who are 65 or older or who have health conditions that make it more likely that they will have severe COVID complications should be incredibly careful in the coming days and weeks and should avoid any indoor place other than their home where there is not universal masking.

“I cannot stress this enough: the holidays this year simply cannot look the same as they have in previous years,” Edwards said. “Having holiday parties where people from various households gather together, especially indoors, is dangerous and could lead to the spread of COVID and the loss of family members and friends. This year has been tragic and sad and we finally have the hope of better therapeutics and a vaccine, which means the end of the pandemic is in our sights.

“Now is not the time to let down our guard simply because it is Christmas or New Year’s Eve.”

Edwards’ extended order will be in place through Jan. 13, 2021.