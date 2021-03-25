LSU receives $500,000 NIFA grant

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced an $11.5 million research investment to help ensure America’s small and medium-sized farms become more profitable and improve the quality of life in American farm communities.

“Few groups are as resilient and as determined as American farm families,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “Under the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA is committed to creating a fairer, more equitable system for farms of all sizes to compete and remain profitable. This investment in innovative research will give these family farms the tools they need to be more sustainable, profitable and productive as they face agricultural and economic challenges. When American farmers have a chance to compete, they have a greater chance at succeeding.”

USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) awarded 24 grants to 20 universities and organizations through their Agriculture and Food Research Initiative (AFRI), the nation’s leading and largest competitive grants program for agricultural sciences. These research efforts focus on alternative crop enterprises, marketing, and scaling up fruit and vegetable production to overcome marketing constraints.

By focusing on these key elements, small and medium-sized farm operators can increase their competitiveness in local markets and can provide greater access to food for their communities. This is extremely critical as we build back a stronger, more equitable food and farming system.

Louisiana State University Agricultural Center in Baton Rouge was named a NIFA grant recipient in the amount of $500,000 for “Increasing the Adoption of Technology and Enhancing Sustainability of Small Beef Cattle Farms.”

Learn more about the impact and public value of NIFA’s research investments online at nifa.usda.gov/impacts.