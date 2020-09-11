Rayne Rec football, volleyball registration

Registration is presently taking place for Rayne’s 2020 season of the city’s flag football league, as announced by Rayne Recreation Director Dwayne Derise.

Registration is being held at the CID Building (West Oak Street) Monday through Friday between 1-6 p.m. and every Saturday between 9-10 a.m.

Parents can no longer register their child at City Hall due to limited foot traffic due to coronavirus pandemic.

Registration is $20 per child, with a $10 late fee charged at the time of tryouts. Once uniforms are ordered, no registrations will be accepted.

Football tryouts and practice will begin once Phase 3 of the Roadmap for Resilient Louisiana is announced by the Governor.

The Flag Football Program is for youngsters of the community (6-11 years of age).

-----Volleyball-----

Registration for the Rayne Rec volleyball program will be held at a later date due to the Civic Center being used as an emergency site following Hurricane Laura.

Announcement will be made when volleyball registration will begin -- a volleyball season will be held as announced by Derise.

The Rayne Rec volleyball program is available for girls between 7-11 years of age.