Assumption Sporting Clay Team Shoot held, winners announced

The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Mire hosted its inaugural Sporting Clay Shoot on Saturday, June 20, at Ed’s Sporting Goods and Shooting Range, in Kaplan.

The shoot, which included 33 teams, was a four-man team, 100 bird sporting clay fundraiser event held to generate funds to assist with the cost associated with repairs to the church’s hall.

Additional side events were also held for individual shooters as announced by co-chairmen Kenneth Doucet and John Bourque.

Registration began at 8 a.m. and shooting at 9 a.m. until noon. Entry to main event was $100 per person/$400 per team.

The fundraiser was a family event with youth shooters allowed with guardians. Prizes were given to top shooters and teams.

Team and individual winners were:

1st place overall shooter - (tie) Joey Cormier with Proflow and Scotty Boudreaux of KC of Scott, both with 99 of 100 scores

1st place team - (KC of Scott) Bret Landry, James Scribber, Mike Peydon, Scotty Boudreaux

2nd place team - (Proflow) Joey Cormier, John Martin, Sam Daigle, Troy Roberie

3rd place team - (Ledoux Brothers) Faith Deshotel, Kevin Ledoux, Kyle Ledoux, Robert Deshotel

Lunch was provided after the shoot was completed, with lunch and drinks included with entry fee.

Committee members and Fr. Michael Arnaud, pastor, would like to thank all who participated in the shoot. Being the first one ever for Assumption Church Parish, it was a great success and all are looking forward to next year’s event.