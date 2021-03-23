Kyron Benoit takes over Crowley High football program

It has taken nearly two months, but Crowley High has finally filled its head football coach and athletic director vacancies.

And they did so by hiring within the Green and Gold family.

Former Crowley High standout Kyron Benoit, who has been on staff for the last nine years, including the last four as the Gents’ defensive coordinator, was notified Friday afternoon that he was selected as the school’s next head coaches .

Benoit takes over for former Crowley High head coach Jeptha Wall, who resigned his post in late January to take an assistant principal job at Iota High School.

“When I got the phone call, it was just a surreal feeling,” said Benoit, who was notified of his promotion via phone call as he and the CHS track team stepped off the bus at the Eunice Relays Friday.

“It was full circle for me, being there as a student, then coming back as a coach and now I’m the head coach and athletic director. It was just an amazing feeling.”

Benoit was a four-year starter for the Gents and won the prestigious Gardiner Memorial Award following his senior year back in 2008. He was a member of the Gents’ 2006 team that went undefeated and advanced to the second round of the Class 3A playoffs before falling to Catholic High of New Iberia in a 4-overtime thriller.

From there, Benoit signed with UL-Lafayette where he switched to the defensive side of the ball and logged significant time at linebacker before suffering a career-ending injury in his final season.

Benoit finds himself in a similar position as when he was in high school when he was a sophomore, seeing playing time with a lot of underclassmen after a pair of subpar seasons.

The Gents, who started a number of young and inexperienced players in the 2020, are coming off an 0-7 campaign.

“We were babies out there taking those lumps this year,” said Benoit. “At one point, I looked out there on the field and I had four freshmen starting on defense.

“And with that said, we’re still going to be youthful next season because the bulk of our team was freshmen and sophomores this year.

“It’s kind of going back to those early years when I was in high school where we had 13 sophomores and a freshman starting. So we’re kind of in the same boat now, but back then, we bought into the program and we believed in what was happening and due diligence paid off and we eventually went 10-0.

“Not to say that that’s what we’re going to do, but if we continue to trend in the right direction and do the little things right, I think we could relive what happened back then in 2006.”

Benoit’s main goal is to build some consistency within the program.

“We’ve just been so inconsistent. We’ve had extreme highs and extreme lows,” said Benoit. “We never kind of had that balance of knowing that even on a bad year, we’re still going to be 7-3 and we’re going to be a first- or second-round team in the playoffs. That’s the major goal, to establish that consistency, not only on the football field, but off it as well.”

While Benoit’s workload has now increased, he will still remain in charge of the girls’ track team, a squad that claimed top honors at the Bobcat Relays in Eunice Friday.

Benoit, who turns 32 in late October, came back to Crowley High out of college, beginning his coaching career with the Gents during the spring of 2012.