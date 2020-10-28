Gent Homecoming set

Crowley High School is observing homecoming activiies this week that will culminate in the crowning of a 2020 Homecoming Queen Thursday.

The new queen will be named during halftime ceremonies of the Crowley - Abbeville football game in Gardner Memorial Stadium.

Members of the Homecoming Court, from which the queen will be selected, include:

• Aniyah Lashay Anderson, the daughter of Ashlyn Milson and Benjimon Anderson.

Aniyah was on the CHS basketball team for three years and track team for two years. She was active in 4-H for one year, Student Council for one year and French club for three years.

Aniyah plans to attend Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas and study to become an Orthodontist.

• Daegan Alexis Castille, the daughter of Carla Tall and Dr. Kurt Guidry.

Daegan was a Crowley High School varsity cheerleader for one year, baseball manager for one year, and a football trainer for two years. She was active in Interact Club one year, Student Council one year, 4-H club two years, National Honor Society two years, Prom Committee one year, Yearbook two years, and French Club two years.

She received her letterman jacket her junior year and is an academic jacket recipient this year. She has received several hardest working student awards and has been named Student of the Month. She attended District Literary Rally for Family and Consumer Sciences where she placed second, then went on to compete at State Literary Rally. During her sophomore year, Daegan also reigned as the 2018 Teen Miss Crowley.

Daegan plans to attend ULM and major in Pharmacy.

• Jamaria Ja’Nai Collins, the daughter of Ramona George and James Collins Sr.

Throughout her years of high school Jamaria was class president of her sophomore and junior classes. She was a member of the basketball team her freshman year and a part of colorguard. She participated in Student Council, FCCLA, French Club and National Honor Society. She is now a cheerleader where she serves as captain. Jamaria maintains a 4.0 GPA and is among the top ranked students in her senior class.

She plans to attend UL to major in Nursing.

• Sophia Jean Fontenot, the daughter of Daniel and Trisha Fontenot.

Sophia has been a member of Student Council for four years, serving as president her senior year, played on the CHS Ladies Volleyball Team for three years, and has competed in highjump on the CHS Varsity Track Team for four years. Sophia is a member of the National Honors Society and has been on the Yearbook Staff for three years serving as editor her senior year. Sophia enjoys taking pictures at school events to share with students on her social media platforms - CHS Photos and CHS Student Section.

Sophia plans to major in kinesiology and pursue a degree in physical therapy.

• Madeline Eve Foster, the daughter of John and Tracy Foster.

Maddie has been on the Student Council for the past four years. She has served as Class Vice President her sophomore and junior year. She also has been in Drama Club for three years and Journalism for two years. She was active in the Interact Club for two years and was inducted into the National Honor Society. She placed at Literary Rally in Journalism last year and has been selected as Hardest Working Student and Student of the Month several times. She has also maintained a 4.0 throughout her school years while working as a gymnastics coach at Rice City Gymnastics.

Madeline plans on attending UL majoring in Child Psychology.

• Kaitlyn Janae George, the daughter of Melissa Brown and Adam Wilson.

Kaitlyn was a member of the CHS track team all four years, where she placed first in state for the 4 x 4 competition. She was a member of the CHS Ladies Volleyball team and softball team for three years. She was a cheerleader for one year.

Kaitlyn plans to attend Grambling University and major in Nursing.

• Emma Reece Hebert, the daughter of Danny and Amy Hebert.

Emma was a member of the Crowley High Band her freshman and sophomore year, playing bells, snare, and quads. She was also a member of the CHS volleyball team her sophomore year. Emma has been a member of the CHS track team since her sophomore year; where she went to state for indoor track her junior year. She received the hardest working student her junior year.

Her future plans are to graduate Crowley High School in 2021 and serve our country in the United States Air Force as a pilot.

• Sierra Kae Primeaux, the daughter of Roger and Debbie Primeaux. Sierra has been an active member of the theatre department for three years, where she has been cast as two lead characters. She was a member of Interact Club for two years, FCCLA for one year, National Honors Society for three years, and French Club for one year. She will receive an Academic Jacket for maintaining a 4.0 GPA. She has attended Literary Rally three times, and placed twice.

Sierra plans to study psychology, and become a psychiatric nurse practitioner.

• Caylin Alise Trahan, the daughter of Mark Trahan and Sarah Lege.

Caylin was in yearbook for three years, where she’s serving as editor her senior year. She was in National Honors Society for three years and was active in French club and Prom Committee during her junior year.

She plans on attending college in state, and pursuing a career in the medical field.

• Endia Priscella Ann Williams, the daughter of Nicole and Nick Williams.

Endia was in the Crowley High Band for one year where she served as a color-guard flag corps member. She was active in the French Club for one year. She received hardest working student awards.

Endia plans to attend Southern University and major in the Medical Field.

(Malaysia Augustus did not provide any information.)