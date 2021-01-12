Lafayette Mardi Gras parades canceled

Lafayette’s Mardi Gras celebrations have joined the growing list of COVID-related cancellations this year.

The Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association announced Monday that it would cancel all parades in Lafayette this year due to the pandemic, according to The Current.

Also on Monday, word was received that the Rayne Chamber of Commerce has canceled this year’s Mardi Gras Parade and After-Party.

This isn’t the first time the association, which has organized Mardi Gras events for 86 years, has canceled parades.

Mardi Gras parades were also canceled from 1942 to 1947 during World War II and in 1951 during the Korean War, the organization said in a news release.

“As the fourth generation of volunteers who serve to carry out the mission of Greater Southwest, we take pride in carrying out our responsibilities to our member Krewes, the police and fire departments, public works and all of Lafayette and surrounding communities.

“We love a party and, at Mardi Gras, the bigger the better. This year, the COVID-19 virus has presented us with a unique and nearly unprecedented challenge,” the news release said.

“We were hopeful that conditions would permit parading through Lafayette and, with the parades, one of Lafayette’s largest parties.”