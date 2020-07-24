Miles Perret sets ‘Ultimate Scavenger Hunt’

Miles Perret Cancer Services (MPCS) is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Games of Acadiana this year.

In celebration, the nonprofit organization is hosting a virtual scavenger hunt called Games Across Acadiana – Acadiana’s Ultimate Scavenger Hunt.

The 20-day virtual scavenger hunt will be free to play and will feature over 50 missions and activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Participants will have the opportunity to complete a variety of missions and earn points for a chance to win over 50 prizes including a grand prize of $10,000.

The free app called “GooseChase” is now available to download in both the Google Play and the App Store. Participants can create an account and search for “Games Across Acadiana.”

Missions will be released on Aug. 1 and will continue until Aug. 20. Individuals who download the app and join the game prior to Aug. 1 will receive exclusive messages and reminders regarding game play when user notifications are enabled.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Miles Perret Cancer Services and local families fighting cancer.

For more information on joining the hunt, visit milesperret.org/GAA or call 337-984-1920.