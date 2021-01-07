Article Image Alt Text

Main Street donates to CAA

Thu, 01/07/2021 - 4:57pm
CROWLEY

PHOTO SUBMITTED
As part of its mission to support downtown revitalization, Crowley Main Street recently presented the Crowley Art Association with a $1,000 check from funds raised during the 2020 Art & Wine Stroll. On hand for the check presentation were, from left, Jill
Habetz, Crowley Main Street board president; Nancy Loewer, Crowley Main Street board vice president; Cliff Butler, Crowley Art Association vice president; and Vanessa Schendel, Crowley Art Association interim gallery coordinator.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2021