Entries sought by March 22 for ‘Red Beans and Rice Art Competition’

Cajun Country Rice, Camellia Brand and Savoie’s Foods have announced a call for entries for their art competition celebrating red beans, sausage and rice.

The “Monday’s Favorite Meal: Red Beans and Rice Art Competition” is intended to educate the younger generation and bring the Monday tradition of red beans and rice to the top of mind for adults.

The contest is open to Louisiana residents ages 10 and up and will be divided into three categories:

• Students grade 5-8;

• Students grade 9-12; and

• Adults (anyone 18 or over).

Students must be registered in a Louisiana school.

The art contest is open to all mediums except photography, including two and three-dimensional, digital art, sculpture, watercolor, acrylic, oil, mosaic, fabric art, etc.

The first place prize for each of the three categories consists of $100 for each category, plus a bag of Cajun Country Rice and Camellia Beans, along with various items of swag, plus the cost of any associated delivery fees. The second place prize for each of the three categories is $50, and the third place prize for each of the three categories is $25.

Participants may enter the contest by creating a piece of art, taking and uploading two or three photographs of the artwork and submitting an official entry form. All entries must be received no later than 11:59:59 p.m. Central Daylight Time on March 22.

To enter or for more information visit https://mondaytradition.com/Contest/.