Crowley Main Street, in conjunction with the Crowley Art Association, has set this year’s Art & Wine Stroll for Oct. 16.

This will be the second of what is planned to be an annual event.

Barring any state or local COVID-19 restrictions, the event will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Crowley.

For more information, or for vendor opportunities, email Crowley Main Street on at CrowleyMainStreet@gmail.com.