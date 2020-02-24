Acadia Parish Farm Bureau Federation holds annual meeting

PHOTO SUBMITTED
Alana Abshire, center, was crowed the 2020 Acadia Parish Farm Bureau Queen at the Acadia Parish Farm Bureau Federation’s annual meeting held on Jan. 28. Crowning her were 2019 Queen Isabel LaFosse, left, and Board of Directors President Mike Habetz. Abshire is the 19-year-old daughter of Wanda and Quinton Abshire and is a senior at Crowley High School.
Members of the Acadia Parish Farm Bureau Federation Board of Directors on hand for the 2020 annual meeting were, seated from left, Carl Scanlan, Mike Habetz (president); Gerard Frey (secretary), Jeff Bouillion (finance reporter); standing, Mark Tall (marketing director), Dean Scanlan, Kelly Hundley, Jacob Zaunbrecher (Young Farmer and Rancher chair), Al Cramer (vice president), Gregory Richard, Larry Kebodeaux and Linus Regan.
Women’s Committee and Program Volunteers present for the Acadia Parish Farm Bureau Federation’s annual meeting were, first row from left, Eldine Richard, 2020 Acadia Parish Farm Bureau Queen Alana Abshire, Pam Bouillion, Lynn Hundley, Suzy Webb (agency manager); second row, Debra Richard, Connie Kebodeaux, Cathy Habetz (queen’s director), Frances Miller (Ag in the Classroom chair); third row, Charlene Pellerin, Martha Scanlan, Jill Manuel; fourth row, Dawn Williams (Ag in the Classroom volunteer).