Acadia Parish Farm Bureau Federation holds annual meeting

PHOTO SUBMITTED

Alana Abshire, center, was crowed the 2020 Acadia Parish Farm Bureau Queen at the Acadia Parish Farm Bureau Federation’s annual meeting held on Jan. 28. Crowning her were 2019 Queen Isabel LaFosse, left, and Board of Directors President Mike Habetz. Abshire is the 19-year-old daughter of Wanda and Quinton Abshire and is a senior at Crowley High School.