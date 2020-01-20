‘Pour It On!’ exhibit hangs at The Gallery

SUBMITTED PHOTO
Artists with pieces hanging in the current exhibit “Pour It On!” at The Gallery in Crowley and who were on hand for the opening gala include, from left, Shirley Griffin, Sheila Kelly (gallery coordinator), Brenda Trahan (guest artist) and Jenny DeVille.
The “Pour It On” exhibit at The Gallery is being held in memory of the late Debbie Butler, a former coordinator of The Gallery. Sheila Kelly, current coordinator of The Gallery, left, welcome’s Butler’s late husband, Cliff, to the exhibit’s opening gala. They are pictured with a number of Debbie Butler’s acrylic pour pieces.