Sixth annual Fête-Dieu du Teche held

The sixth annual Fête-Dieu du Teche made its way along the Bayou Teche Saturday, Aug. 15.

This year’s 40-mile Eucharist Procession was offered in petition for an end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Masks and social distancing were required for everyone in attendance.

The procession started Saturday at 8 a.m. with a a French Mass at St. Leo Catholic Church in Leonville celebrated by Bishop Douglas Deshotel of the Diocese of Lafayette. Participants then walked to the nearby boat landing (above) for the launch at 9:30 a.m.

The journey ended Saturday afternoon in St. Martinville.

The procession stopped at each town for the praying of the Rosary and benediction. Confession was also available at each stop in mobile units.

Fête-Dieu du Teche marked the Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Patroness of the Acadian people and of Acadiana.

Aug. 15 is also the 225th anniversary of the arrival of French-Canadian immigrants who brought the Catholic faith to Acadiana, according to the Diocese of Lafayette.