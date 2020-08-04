School calendar to be discussed

A special meeting of the Acadia Parish School Board will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday to discuss calendar changes for the 2020-2021 school year.

The meeting was called during Monday night’s regular August meeting on the suggestion of Superintendent Scott Richard.

Though it was not stated, the board is expected to push back the start of the coming school year, possibly to after Labor Day.

Earlier this summer, Richard had assured that the school year would not begin prior to Aug. 17. However, several surrounding parish school systems have announced that they would delay the opening of school until after Labor Day in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

During the business portion of the meeting, the board handled a number of annual “housekeeping” items, including renewing Excess Workers Compensation coverage from Risk Services of Louisiana. effective Sept. 1.

The system regularly purchases excess workers compensation coverage. This upcoming coverage is going to cost the board about $83,000 in premiums and will cover any workers compensation claims after exceeding the $500,000 mark.

Routine agenda items included the board approving numerous policy updates. In most cases the policies were changed due to mandates coming from the federal level. Those policies included topics such as sexual harassment, student misconduct, emergency school closings, emergency family and medical leave and sick leave due to COVID-19.

Richard announced that the sales tax revenues have increased by 19.49 percent when comparing July 2019 to July 2020. He confirmed that the increase comes from mostly retail and online taxes.

Richard also noted that the district is in a good place as far as staffing is concerned with the district currently facing about six vacancies.