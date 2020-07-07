Region 4 continues as hot spot for COVID-19

Acadiana’s battle with the coronavirus does not appear to be easing up.

On Monday, three of the eight COVID-19 deaths reported by the Louisiana Department of Health were in Region 4, which includes Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes. Two were in Acadia Parish and one in Iberia Parish.

On Tuesday, Region 4 reported an additional three deaths, one more in Acadia and two more in Iberia.

Region 4 also had the most new cases (314) reported Monday out of the nine LDH regions based on the most test results (2,726), a positive rate of 11.5 percent.

Tuesday’s figures showed 265 more confirmed cased in the Region.

Lafayette Parish has the most confirmed cases in Region 4 at 3,000 (up 83 from Monday). Acadia is second with 1,068 (up 26 from Monday).

Lafayette has reported 48 deaths related to the coronavirus while Acadia has reported 43 deaths.

As of Tuesday, the total number of cases in the state stands at 68,263.

LDH removed 104 duplicate and out-of-state tests from the database between Monday and Tuesday. While the overall case count appeared to increase by 1,936, it actually increased by 2,040

A total of 3,211 people have died of the disease.

LDH is reporting that 43,026 coronavirus patients are “presumed recovered” (updated weekly, last update on Monday).

LDH also reports that 1,025 people are hospitalized, an increase of 61 since Monday. Of those in hospitals, 109 required ventilators (no change from Monday.

With Tuesday’s report, the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients statewide surpassed 1,000 for the first time in nearly two months.

The last time there were more than 1,000 hospitalized patients was May 19 when there were 1,004. The highest number of hospitalized coronavirus patients was 2,134 on April 13

Louisiana reported 33,953 additional coronavirus tests on Tuesday. Out of those tests, 5.7 percent of them were positive for the coronavirus.

The percent positive over the last seven days was 8.54 percent. During Phase I, the average percent positive rate was 4.78 percent.