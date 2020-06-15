Rayne parks, venues remain closed

Although Phase 2 of the governor’s reopening of the state has begun, city parks in Rayne are among the few areas that remain closed as announced by Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux.

“All city facilities, including parks, community centers and gathering facilities, will remain closed until the governor gives the 100 percent opening for those areas,” stated Robichaux.

“I would love to open up everything,” Robichaux said, “but, like we’ve seen during the past couple weeks, there are always people who will break the rules and ruin it for everyone.

“We just can’t take that chance and place people’s health at risk.”

Outdoor playgrounds and play centers were included with the implementation of Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan last week with an increase to 50 percent of capacity. But, city facilities will remain closed in Rayne.

“I know everyone’s anxious to get out there and play on the new playground equipment recently installed at the city parks and play some baseball at the ball parks; but, I’m asking everyone to be patient for just a little while longer so we can keep everyone safe and healthy,” said Robichaux.