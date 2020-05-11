PUSH to pray by phone today

Although the threat presented by the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented them from gathering to pray in-person, it hasn’t stopped the PUSH street-corner prayer group.

On Monday, the group will repeat what it did last month - hold a conference call prayer meeting.

To join the meeting, call 1-605-475-4350 and use access code 657445#. The call is toll-free.

According to PUSH founder Dr. Ezora Proctor, the conference call prayer meeting was very successful last month.

For more info, call Dr. Proctor at 783-8094.