Outstanding 4-H Members honored

Although the annual 4-H Outstanding Member Banquet was cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent closing of schools, students from each of the 4-H Clubs in the parish have been recognized.

An Outstanding Member can be any member of a school 4-H Club. Each club gets to send 10 percent of the total enrollment.

Areas for judging include 4-H project work, contest participation, community service, leadership activities, and enthusiasm for the 4-H program. Emphasis is placed on quality, not necessarily quantity of activities done or prizes won.

Recognized as Outstanding 4-H Members from each of the clubs in Acadia Parish this year are:

• Armstrong: Carter Benoit, Madison Touchet, Layna Simon, Armstrong.

• Branch: Annabeth Savoy, Harlee Doucet, Hunter Doucet, Drea Matte, Ava Matte, Branch.

• Church Point Elementary: Jaylynn Stagg, Kendasha Breaux, Keenon Lorden, Madelyne Vincent.

• Church Point High: Sean Myers.

• Crowley High: Gracie Greene.

• Egan: Holden Comeaux, Cody Clayton, Nathan Faulk, Kiera Newman.

• Estherwood: Caroline Habetz, Ashley Clement, Elijah Murphy.

• Evangeline: Rianna Carlson, Hunter Dugas.

• Iota Elementary: Lillian Byrd, Lilly Sonnier, Rylee Myers, Caitlin McGee, Regan McGee.

• Iota High: Adam Pousson, Vivian Daigle, Lilli Morgan, Isaac Manuel, IGreta Manuel, Drake Hardy, Ronald Faulk, Mason Dies, Mary Catoire, Justus Blanchard, Camille Arceneaux, Caroline Frey.

• Iota Middle: Isabella Dawsey, Hunter Hebert, Natalie Hulin, Hayden Hebert, Paiton Doucet, Nicholas Hulin, Maya Fickes, Luke Ruppert, Laura Thibodeaux, Christian Cormier;

• Lucky Clovers: Harley LeBlanc, Allena LeBlanc, Hannah LeBlanc, Kaelyn Richard;

• Mermentau: Julia Gunitard, Ayden Guintard;

• Midland: Abigail Clement, Allen Clement, Malayna LaFleur;

• Mire: Abigail Richard, Lindsey Bergeron, Ahna Fuselier, Even St. Julien;

• Morse: Hunter Vincent, Braeden Broussard;

• Northside: Amelia Fontenot, Madison Romero, Avery Quibodeaux, Miller Hicks, Layne Hicks;

• Notre Dame: Branson Melancon, Alexis Primeaux, Jake Breaux;

• Our Mother of Peace: Jaci Latiolais, Sadie Anderson;

• Rayne Catholic: Bremillin Minnix, William Gautreaux, Nicholas Shinogle;

• Richard: Ashton Landreneau, Reese Noel, Gracie Briscoe, Emma Murphy;

• Ross: Rebecca Wulf, S’Ryniti Thorne;

• St. Francis: Addison Zaunbrecher;

• St. Michael: Ella Schmaltz, Annalise Arceneaux, Ava Arceneaux, Ryleigh Oestriecher, Anna Mooney.