Northside Christian School celebrates commencement

Northside Christian School’s graduating class of 2020 learned that good things are worth waiting for as they celebrated their commencement exercises on July 11.

The graduates walked individually as their names and biographical information were read. The graduates greeted their parents with flowers and then the program began.

Valedictorian awards and speeches were presented by Ansleigh Fontenot, Sophia Hanks and Madison Zeller.

The graduation class selected baby blue and pastel yellow as their colors; the white daisy as their flower; “You Raise Me Up” as the class song; and, as the class motto, “Sometimes we can’t let go of the memories because they are constant reminders of a great story we never expected to end.” Selected as the class scripture was Jeremiah 29:11 – “‘For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans give you hope and a future.’”

Students recognized for consistently maintaining a 3.5 minimum grade point average for all four years of high school were: Koye Credeur, 3.65; Ansleigh Fontenot, 4.0; Brooke Guthrie, 3.92; Sophia Hanks, 4.0; Damian Istre, 3.54; Maci Leger, 3.81; Kaitlyn Magnon, 3.73; Abbygail Perry, 3.58; Lydia Taylor, 3.66; and Madison Zeller, 4.0

Other awards included:

• Kiwanis Club Scholarship – Madison Zeller;

• Lion’s Club Scholarship (Albert Zock Scholarship) –Brooke Guthrie;

• Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office Scholarship – Madison Zeller;

• Crowley Rotary Club Scholarship – Keegan Foreman; and

• Beta Scholarships - Ansleigh Fontenot, Keegan Foreman, Brooke Guthrie, Sophia Hanks, Damian Istre, Maci Leger, Lydia Taylor and Madison Zeller.

The Principal’s Award was presented to Sophia Hanks.

Following the presentation of diplomas, the class lined up to collect all graduation documents and the class was dismissed.

The complete list of 2020 graduates of Northside Christan School includes Koye Jake Credeur, Sophie Rose Finley, Ansleigh Kayte Fontenot, Keegan Grant Foreman, Brooke Angelle Guthrie, Sophia Renee’ Hanks, Damian Scott Istre, Bailey James Landry, Maci Dawn Leger, Kaitlin Leigh Magnon, Lance Dane Martin, Abbygail Elise Perry, Mathew Jon Richard, Mason Jobe Stelly, Lydia Katherine Taylor and Madison Paige Zeller.