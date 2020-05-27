Article Image Alt Text

Mobile COVID-19 testing comes to Acadia Parish

Wed, 05/27/2020 - 10:10am
CROWLEY

THE POST-SIGNAL / Steve Bandy
Beginning Tuesday, resident of Acadia Parish have more local options for COVID-19 testing. In partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health / Office of Public Health and the Acadia Parish Police Jury, the Louisiana National Guard is now operating COVID-19 testing sites at various locations throughout the parish. The program kicked off Tuesday morning in the parking lot adjacent to the Rice Festival Building. Today, testing will be done at the Church of the Nazarene, 1020 Ebenezer Road, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The group will be back in Crowley on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020