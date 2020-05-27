Mobile COVID-19 testing comes to Acadia Parish

THE POST-SIGNAL / Steve Bandy

Beginning Tuesday, resident of Acadia Parish have more local options for COVID-19 testing. In partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health / Office of Public Health and the Acadia Parish Police Jury, the Louisiana National Guard is now operating COVID-19 testing sites at various locations throughout the parish. The program kicked off Tuesday morning in the parking lot adjacent to the Rice Festival Building. Today, testing will be done at the Church of the Nazarene, 1020 Ebenezer Road, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The group will be back in Crowley on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.