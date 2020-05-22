LDH’s data on nursing homes affected by COVID-19 released

As the Louisiana Department of Health will do every Monday, on Monday, May 18, the LDH released data on nursing home facilities in the state affected by COVID-19.

With the names of each facility, the LDH also listed the number of residents, confirmed cases among residents and staff, along with the number of deaths reported among residents.

Nursing homes are required to report positive COVID-19 cases to the LDH who is working with each individual facility to increase testing of residents with and without symptoms to minimize infection and to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

COVID-19 spreading within facilities and among its vulnerable residents is the greatest risk for nursing homes. A nursing home with residents who have tested positive for the illness is not a threat to the general public as nursing homes have been on complete lock-down since the initial announcement by authorities.

In addition, the Department is sharing aggregate totals for other adult residential facilities, which are not certified and not required to report on a federal level. This information will be shared on Mondays through a Department news release.

Locally, The Ellington of Rayne, which houses 105 residents, has recorded no reported cases / deaths among its residents and no staff cases reported to date.

Other Acadia Parish totals for nursing home facilities include:

Acadia St. Landry Guest Home: 107 residents with one staff case reported;

Camelot Place: 102 residents with one staff case reported;

Encore Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center: 60 residents, 48 cases reported among residents, one death reported; 18 staff cases reported;

Southwind Healthcare and Rehabilition: 103 residents, no cases reported among residents, no deaths among residents and one staff case reported.

Today, the Department is reporting a total of 526 COVID-19 cases among residents of other adult residential facilities and 65 deaths. 86 facilities are reporting at least one COVID-19 case.