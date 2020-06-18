Hospitalizations down after 3-day rise

After three straight days of increase, hospitalizations due to the coronavirus disease in Louisiana dropped by nine Wednesday.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, there are now 579 patients in hospitals across the state with COVID-19.

That total is 30-plus patients more than the lowest level recorded (542), which was reported Saturday.

Wednesday’s report from the LDH ended a three-day increase in the number of hospitalize patients, the first time Louisiana had reported three straight days of increase since April 13.

It may still be too soon to determine if the total of hospitalizations is just temporary or part of a new trend. Texas and nearly 20 other states have reportedly seen a new surge in the virus after lifting coronavirus restrictions.

Health experts say mass gatherings for protests could also likely play a role in the spread of the virus.

Louisiana reopened its economy on May 15 and then entered phase two of reopening on June 5. New Orleans began its own version of phase two on 13.

Louisiana COVID-19 hospitalizations peaked on April 13, with 2,134 patients statewide. That amount threatened the capacity of ICU beds and regular beds in Louisiana’s hospitals but began to improve each week, reaching below 500 in early June.

Twenty more COVID-19 deaths and 928 new confirmed cases were also reported Wednesday.

Of the 928 new cases, LDH reported that 129 were from a backlog with collection dates between April 1 and April 9.

The number of patients on ventilators for life-threatening respiratory symptoms climbed by 6 to 83 on Wednesday.

In Acadia Parish, the number of confirmed cases continued to climb with 21 new cases added, bringing the total to 625.

Thirty-two deaths have been attributed to the virus in Acadia Parish.

Area Parishes

June 17 / La. Dept. of Health

• Acadia - 625 cases (up 21 from Tuesday), 32 deaths (no change from Tuesday)

• Evangeline - 100 cases (up 7), 1 death (no change)

• Iberia - 501 cases (up 25), 42 deaths (no change)

• Jeff Davis - 162 cases (up 15), 7 deaths (no change)

• Lafayette - 1,302 cases (up 59), 32 deaths (no change)

• St. Landry - 393 cases (up 14), 55 deaths (no change)

• St. Martin - 441 cases (up 60), 28 deaths (no changes)

• St. Mary - 363 cases (up 3), 35 deaths (up 2)

• Vermilion - 99 cases (up 14), 5 deaths (no change)