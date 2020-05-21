High school graduations set Friday, Saturday

The five public high schools in Acadia Parish will stage commencement ceremonies Friday and Saturday.

Superintendent Scott Richard announced recently that ceremonies can be held at outdoor venues — weather permitting — with limitations on the number and placement of attendees.

In the event of inclement weather, the schools will revert to individualized ceremonies at each of the campuses, according to the superintendent.

The graduations will kick off Friday at Midland High School at 5 p.m. near the track facility.

Crowley High will graduate its Class of 2020 during ceremonies beginning at 10 a.m. in Gardiner Memorial Stadium.

Iota High School will graduate seniors beginning at 10 a.m. at Bulldog Stadium across the street from the school campus.

In Church Point, commencement also begins at 10 a.m. in Bear Stadium on the school campus.

Rayne High School’s seniors will receive their diplomas during commencement to be held beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Wolf Stadium on the school campus.

All of those plans are dependent upon the weather, with many of the schools planning to make a final determination during the afternoon today.

“Safety and COVID-19 precautionary measures remain a high priority, therefore, these (outdoor) ceremonies will not resemble previous graduation ceremonies,” Richard said. “In order to adhere to the 6-foot social distancing guidelines, students will be seated 6 feet apart on the football field. Students will be limited to three tickets for guests that will allow for guests to be seated in bleachers 6 feet apart and adhering to large group gathering capacity requirements.”

Guests from the same family will be allowed to sit together as long as they maintaining separation from others.

In the event the ceremonies are moved indoors, the general format, according to the superintendent, will allow for:

• each senior student, along with a small, limited number of guests, to arrive on campus in full cap and gown attire in a staged area,

• proceed to receive their diploma,

• allow for photographs, and

• for each senior to receive a complimentary electronic compilation version of the entire graduation process for each school.

Each high school will determine more specific details — individual arrival times, parking areas, staging areas, etc — regarding the process that will need to be followed, Richard explained.