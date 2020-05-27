Gueydan Duck Fest canceled

It was a hard decision to make, but one that had to be made recently as the Gueydan Duck Festival Association Board of Directors met during a special meeting to vote on unprecedented decisions.

Like many festivals that have had to make this same decision in the pass two months the board found it to be a hard route, but after much deliberation of the benefits and risks, the 44th Annual Gueydan Duck Festival has been canceled.

The festival would have been held on Aug. 27-30.

Given the uncertainty surrounding public health safety and due to factors such as the current economic status, the organizers decided that asking sponsors to participate in this year’s festival could be detrimental to future festivals, as many people and businesses in this community have been presented with financial hardships resulting from the COVID-19 virus.

Focusing on the future, the Gueydan Duck Festival Board concluded that the festival has always been a place for celebration and would like for the 2021 festival to be bigger and better.

“The most important thing I would like the public to understand is that this decision was not made lightly. After many lengthy discussions, every avenue around this hard decision was discussed, but ultimately this was the decision that was in the best interest of the Duck Festival and all who are affiliated,” said Festival President Jerrod Broussard

“With the two major problems the country is facing at this time, the pandemic as well as the state of the economy at this time, the board of directors decided that it would be best for our loyal patrons as well as our loyal sponsors to forego the 2020 festival and set our sights on making the 2021 festival better than ever.

“If anyone has any questions about this decision, please feel free to contact me.”