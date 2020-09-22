Article Image Alt Text

Free COVID testing at LSUE

Tue, 09/22/2020 - 4:44pm
CROWLEY

The Acadia Parish Health Unit, in partnership with the Louisiana National Guard, will host free COVID-19 testing Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Those interested are asked to pre-register at DoINeedACovid19Test.com, however, on-site registration is available. The tests that is administered is the self-swabbing tests.
The drive-thru testing will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and may be cancelled due to weather conditions.
No-cost testing will also be administered by LANG at LSU-Eunce today and Wednesday.
Testing will take place from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Acadian Center on the LSUE Campus.
Participants are asked to enter the LSUE campus from the east parking lot along LSUE Drive.

