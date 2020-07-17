Free COVID testing at Cajun Field extended through Sunday

Free COVID-19 testing at Cajun Field has been extended through Sunday, July 19.

The free mobile testing site operated by UL Lafayette and the Louisiana Department of Health was scheduled to finish testing on Wednesday.

The site has been operational since July 10.

On Friday, July 17, Cajun Field will be the site of a food distribution and testing will be limited to motorists who visit the site to receive food, according to UL Lafayette.

The food distribution will be the fourth event held at Cajun Field during the pandemic and will be in collaboration with Second Harvest Food Bank and United Way of Acadiana.

“Anyone who needs assistance can attend, and we anticipate having enough food for between 1,000 and 1,300 families,” Gretchen LaCombe Vanicor, director of UL Lafayette’s Office of Sustainability said.

COVID-19 testing is typically held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on most days. On Friday, it will last only as long as food supplies remain available, according to UL Lafayette.

People who visit the site on Friday to receive food will be encouraged to register for COVID-19 testing as they wait in their vehicles. Once they receive their food, they will be directed to the testing site.

No ID is needed for testing, but registration is required.