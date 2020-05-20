Former Garan plant to house meat packing facility

The sale of the old Garan plant here was finalized last week, and work to convert the structure into a meat packing facility is scheduled to begin in the next few weeks.

Church Point Mayor Ryan “Spanky” Meche said, “Garan’s is sold. It is gone. We sold it. We’ll (signed) the papers and they are going to be starting a project out there in the next month or two, saying it is some kind of meat packing facility.

“They are saying that they are going to be functional by October, so that’s a lot of jobs coming, and that’s great, great news.”

Meche hinted that another empty building in the town also might soon be put to use.

“I am working on something right now with someone that is talking a national company into coming in for the Fred’s building. The information was not given to me yet but it is in the contract stage right now so that’s two huge things for Church Point that have made me very, very happy.”

Meche made the announcements during the town council’s regular May meeting. This was the council’s first regular meeting since March. April’s meeting was canceled due to Gov. John Bel Edwards’s proclamation 2020-30 order.

The meeting was not open to the public, but it was streamed live on the town’s Facebook page. Meche, all council members, Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux and Town Engineer Pam Granger were present at the meeting. Town Attorney Brad Andrus was absent.

The Garan building was on the market for more than 25 years, and the town council approved the sale of the building last June. The property was listed for $324,000 and was purchased for $200,000.

At that time, Andrus said the sale amount was below fair market value because it had been for sale for 25 years but keeping up the building — insurance, grass cutting, water and electricity — was costing the town a large amount of money.

Meche said it was the first time the town was offered a substantial amount of money for the property.

The building was purchased by Ben Richard of Church Point and the facility is expected to employ 30-40 people.

Meche said the facility is also expected to bring more traffic to town with trucks filling up daily with deliveries. He also said that $3 to $4 million in renovations will likely be done to the building.

“It’s a huge, huge project,” Meche added.

Meche said more information on the facility will be announced in the coming weeks.