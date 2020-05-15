Diocese of Lafayette lays out plan for returning to Mass

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Lafayette has laid out a plan for parishioners to return to Mass now that Gov. John Bel Edwards has lifted the statewide stay-at-home order.

The process to return to celebrating in person will be gradual, Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel said. Churches’ capacity will be capped at 25 percent of the maximum seating of a parish church.

“This means that when that number has been reached others will be invited to come to another Mass,” he said.

Inside the church, parishioners will be spaced six feet apart and in every other pew. They also will be spaced six feet apart in the Holy Communion line. Everyone who attends is encouraged to wear face masks and sanitize their hands before and after Mass.

“Until the danger has passed, I am directing that if you receive Holy Communion, you receive it in the hand as a precaution,” Deshotel said. “The church will be sanitized after each Mass and missalettes and hymnals will be removed from the pews to avoid contamination.”

Deshotel asked that those who are more vulnerable to the coronavirus, including those 65 and older, should stay home until the pandemic has subsided.

“With these safety precautions, we hope to protect the health of all and be able to once again unite in the celebration of the mysteries of our faith,” he said.