Crowley City Hall reopening Monday

Mayor Tim Monceaux has announced that City Hall will have a limited reopening to the public Monday, May 18, at 8 a.m.

Regular business hours will be in effect.

“The City of Crowley expects to accommodate citizens who wish to enter city hall; however, we must follow the guidelines of allowing only 25 percent of the building occupancy at any one time, and social distancing guidelines will remain in effect,” said Moneceaux in a press release.

“With excitement and enthusiasm, we look forward to serving our citizens, but it is still important for us to observe the highest standards of safety for our staff and citizens.”

Citizens are encouraged to continue using online resources, as well as telephone, email and fax.

For more information, call Crowley City Hall at (337) 783-0824.