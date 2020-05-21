Court is in session

THE POST-SIGNAL / Steve Bandy

Crowley City Court is back in session — with restrictions. Only those people who have business before the court are allowed in the courtroom and only 30 litigants will be allowed inside at a given time. Screenings are performed on all individuals entering the courtroom to ensure that only those individuals exhibiting no health issues are allowed to enter. Also, all persons entering the courtroom must wear some type of face covering or mask. Here, screenings are conducted outside the Criminal Justice Building before the start of State Court Wednesday morning.