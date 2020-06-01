Council committees to meet ‘in person’

The Crowley City Council is going back to “in person” meetings beginning this coming week.

Mayor Tim Monceaux has announced that the board of aldermen will conduct their regularly scheduled committee meetings on Wednesday, June 3, beginning at 4 p.m. in the council chambers.

“We will be practicing the recommended 6-feet social distancing and those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask,” Monceaux said, adding that he will be submitting a plan for occupancy and seating arrangements to the fire marshal for approval.

No more than 25 percent occupancy of the room will be allowed and Monceaux said once someone leaves the council chambers during the meeting, they will not be allowed back in.

“Citizens will be allowed to submit comments to the committee agenda by U.S. Mail, e-mail, fax, or hand-delivery to city hall by 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3,” the mayor said. “In the interest of safety, and with cooperation of all attendees, we will be mindful to move the committee meeting along efficiently. Necessary city business will be addressed within a reasonable time frame.”

The mayor further described the process for comments from the public regarding the agenda:

“All public comments must be pertinent or relevant to the agenda items listed. Posting of the committee agenda will be online at the City of Crowley’s website, www.crowley-la.com, and posted at City Hall on Friday, May 29, at 9 a.m.

“All public comments will be accepted until 3 p.m. the date of the meeting. All comments received after such time will not be accepted,” Monceaux said.

“All email comments shall contain no more than 1,200 characters. Written comments must be neatly handwritten or typed and shall contain no more than 300 words.

“All comments should be restricted to a single agenda item with the agenda item identified by agenda item number or title as shown on the agenda.

“All written comments will be read prior to consideration of the agenda item and shall be limited to two minutes to be read.”

Comments may be submitted as follows:

• Email at joan.finley@crowley-la.com;

• FAX (337) 788-4146.

• Hand delivered to City Hall at 425 N. Parkerson Ave., during regular business hours of Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• U.S. Mail at P.O. Box 1463, Crowley, LA 70527.

The mayor notes that, although U.S. Mail is available, it is not recommended as it is not guaranteed comment(s) will be received on or before the date of the meeting.

“I want to thank everyone for their cooperation in joining with me as we take the necessary precautions to assure the safety and well-being of our community,” said Monceaux.

For additional information, contact Crowley City Hall at783-0824.