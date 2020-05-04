Confirmed COVID-19 cases still up and down

The roller-coaster ride of confirmed COVID-19 cases continued across Louisiana with 333 additional cases reported by the Louisiana Department of Health on Monday.

Two hundred new cases were confirmed in the state from Saturday to Sunday.

At noon on Monday, LDH reported 29,673 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state since the outbreak began in March.

A total of 1,991 people have died of the disease in Louisiana.

In Acadia Parish, one additional confirmed case was reported over the weekend, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 134. To date, there have been 10 virus-related deaths in Acadia.

Also, LDH was reporting 20,316 COVID-19 patients are “presumed recovered.”

A person is presumed recovered if:

1) it has been more than 14 days since he/she tested positive and he/she is not currently in the hospital or deceased (when hospital status is known), or

2) it has been more than 21 days since he/she tested positive and he/she is not deceased (when hospital status is unknown).

LDH updates recovery data weekly on Mondays.

On Saturday, an estimated 250 or so protesters showed up at the Governor’s mansion demanding the immediate lifting of regulations put in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus and allow the reopening of businesses and churches without restriction.

There were no masks, gloves or social distancing evident among the protesters.

The protest was organized by Rep. Danny McCormick, R-Oil City, on social media in the five days since Edwards extended the statewide stay-at-home directives on Monday, April 27.

At that time, Edwards said public health officials, after looking at the data, felt that May 1 was too early to begin rolling out the first of a three-phase reopening plan.

The stay-at-home order was extended to May 15.

Edwards was at the mansion during the protest but had no comment, according to his press office. But he has said repeatedly that in a state of 4.6 million people, not everyone was going to agree with his decisions.