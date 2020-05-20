Article Image Alt Text

CHS Class of ’20 honored

Wed, 05/20/2020 - 4:48pm
Hundreds turn out for community parade here
Steve Bandy, Managing Editor
CROWLEY

At 2 p.m. Saturday the church bells chimed, the police/fire sirens blared, the clouds parted and the parade honoring Crowley High School’s Class of 2020 rolled along North Parkerson Avenue.
About 50 units, many with more than one graduate aboard, rolled from the Acadia Parish Library, around the Court Circle to Third Street and back to the cheers of hundreds of parents, friends and well-wishers.
Upon reaching the south side of the courthouse, each senior was introduced and presented a certificate and a home-made “CHS mask” by co-chairman and organizer Rick Villejoin.
The masks, which have become a sort of “symbol” of the coronavirus pandemic that closed schools since mid-March, were made by members of the parade committee.
Organizers and police did their best to enforce social distancing along the parade route and, for the most part, the safety measures were followed.

