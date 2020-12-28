CARES Act Emergency Assistance for Acadia Parish

The ASSIST Agency has received a grant to help Acadia Parish residents who are struggling financially due to COVID-19 pandemic. The funds are provided by Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) CARES Act funds.

Help is available for rent or mortgage, utilities, and other necessities.

Applicants must meet all eligibility requirements and live in Acadia, Jeff Davis or Vermilion Parish.

The COVID-19 virus must have directly affected at least one member of the household. Written proof that the virus was the cause of the situation is required.

If you believe you may qualify, call the Acadia Parish ASSIST Agency at 337-788-7551.