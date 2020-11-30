Cadien Toujours cancels boucherie

The 2021 Cadien Toujours January, 2021, Boucherie has been canceled, another victim of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a social media post, Cadien Toujours board members wrote, “This event is is undoubtedly our favorite and usually brings in an attendance of 450-plus proud Cajuns and friends throughout the day. While our event is held outdoors, with the announced restrictions we know that continuing to hold the event, even under the guidelines, would result in a poor outcome for what is our biggest fundraiser of the year.”

Proceeds from the annual event are used for such projects as book donations, scholarships, educational programs, etc.

“Our board feels as though choosing to go forward knowing the financial implications is irresponsible to the mission we’ve chosen — to preserve and advance our Cajun culture,” the officials said. “This is not a decision we came to lightly and it’s definitely one we wish we didn’t have to make.

“We will continue to keep an eye on restrictions and update you all about Mardi Gras when we know more.”

The next boucherie is scheduled for Jan. 8, 2022.