ASSIST open by appointment only

The ASSIST Agency is open to the public on a limited basis by appointment.

ASSIST is now preparing income taxes until July 15. There will be no walk-in days for taxes until further notice.

Everyone who enters any of our offices must wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth. Please call to make an appointment for tax preparation or to see if you qualify for help with rent/mortgage and/or utilities at the office in the parish in which you live:

Office hours are Monday – Friday 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Call the Acadia Parish office in Crowley at 337-788-7551 x 138 for additional information or to make an appointment.