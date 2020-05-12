APPJ meets today; attendance limited

Members of the Acadia Parish Police Jury will face a rather routine agenda when they meet for their regularly scheduled May meeting here today.

This will mark the first meeting of the full police jury since March 10 when Gov. John Bel Edwards signed the first stay-at-home orders in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Because the governor’s extension of that order is still in effect, seating for today’s 6 p.m. meeting will be limited, according to Chance Henry, jury president.

The meeting will be live-streamed on the jury’s website (appj.org).

Acting on the recommendations of its committees, which met Tuesday, May 5, the full jury will:

• consider approving a special election to be held Dec. 5 for the renewal of a 7.97-mill tax for Egan Drainage District No. 2;

• consider an ordinance placing a 25-mph speed limit on Sally Road in Morse;

• consider filing suit for declaratory judgment in the matter of a concrete slab at LeGros Memorial Airport; and

• consider approving revised leases for hangar space at LeGros Memorial Airport.

In other action, the jury will consider:

• appointment of Richard Gothreaux to the Bayou Mallet Gravity Drainage District to replace Allen Murphy;

• reappointing Francis Frey, Mike Habetz, Brent Pousson and Troy Lantz to the board of directors of the Iota Long Point Gravity Drainage District;

• reappointing Danny Wimberly, Troy Fruge, Terry Broussard, Darren Clay and Earl Garber to the board of directors of the Bayou de Cannes-Nezpique Gravity Drainage District;

• reappointing Wallace Duplechain tot he board of directors of the Second Ward Drainage District;

• adoption of a proclamation for “National Community Week” April 13-18;

• adoption of a proclamation for the observacne of April as “Fair Housing Month;”

• advertising for bids for materials, libricants and services for the period commencing Oct. 2 and ending June 30, 2021; and

• authorizing the president to sign resolutions confirming the Section 504 Assurance for Community Development Block Grant compliance, grievance procedures and Veterans Rehabilitation Act.