Acadia COVID-19 cases continue climb with testing

Since the free testing through the Louisiana National Guard began last week, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Acadia Parish has spiked.

On Thursday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 16 new cases in the parish, bringing the total number of cases to 462. To date, 26 deaths have been attributed to the virus.

LDH also reported that the number of cases in the state is now at 41,562, an increase of 429 cases since Wednesday.

A total of 2,772 people have died of the disease in Louisiana as of Thursday, 13 more than were reported Wednesday.