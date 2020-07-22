2020 Cotton Festival canceled

Last week, the Louisiana Cotton Festival board has announced the cancellation of the 2020 Louisiana Cotton Festival that was previous scheduled for October 20-25 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

In an official festival update the board explains “the health and safety of attendees and our local community are our top priority and we feel this is the best decision given the circumstances. We are abiding by guidelines and recommendations from our local, state and national government.”

The update from the festival ended with promising to announce the dates for the 2021 Festival and thanking all for support over the years.

In addition the current Queen Cotton, Shelbi McClay Rials, has accepted the offer to hold her title for another year.