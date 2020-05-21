CRD complex to remain closed through Phase 1

Excitement began to grow for summer baseball and softball teams and leagues across the state late last week when Louisiana entered Phase 1 of the reopening process.

Leagues across the state geared up for a modified opening and some even began practices on Monday, including the Lafayette Little League and leagues in both Youngsville and Broussard.

Unfortunately, everything is still on hold for summer leagues in Crowley as well as the surrounding areas.

On Tuesday, Mayor Tim Monceaux announced that the Crowley Recreation Department’s facilities, including all baseball/softball parks as well as the Glady Trahan Tennis Centre, will remain closed to the public through Phase 1.

Phase 1 extends through June 5.

“The most important thing is for the safety and wellness of the kids,” said Monceaux. “I’m doing what I think is best for the children of the City of Crowley and the city is held responsible and liable for it. We just want to make sure our children are protected.”

The City of Rayne is following the same protocol at their recreation facility and even their city parks remain closed to the public.

Some citizens have expressed their displeasure with the decision to keep the facility closed until Phase 2 via social media.

The main gripe seems to be “If other parks and complexes are opening up, why isn’t ours?”

“Whatever other cities are doing, I can’t speak for them,” said Monceaux. “I don’t know what they are doing, but I know what Rayne is doing and I know what the facilities in Acadia Parish are doing and that’s just the decision that we made.

“At this time, that’s what we’re doing. We’re hoping that we can do something one day, but in the meantime, we’re just choosing not to. I’m being very cautious. At this point and time, you can’t take chances and that’s just the way I feel.”

Crowley Recreation Department director Peter Kirsch says the plan is to still have a meaningful baseball and softball season.

When that will be, however, is still up in the air.

“We are waiting for the declaration from the governor on when Phase II will start and what it will look like,” said Kirsch. “We’re not saying that things will definitely start (on June 5) and we’re not saying that things are definitely canceled. What we’re saying is that while we are in Phase I, the parks are going to remain closed and when the governor makes his next proclamation, we’re going to reassess what Phase 2 looks like.

“My hopes are that we can start moving forward at that point.”

Kirsch added that there are growing frustrations with the tennis courts being closed as well.

Tennis, like baseball and softball, is classified as a non-contact sport, which is permissible during Phase 1.

“You know, we have the Glady Trahan Tennis Centre within our facility and there is a group of loyal tennis players in the city of Crowley,” said Kirsch. “I know that they are frustrated as well as the parents of the kids that are ready to get into the (batting) cages and on the fields, but this was done for safety reasons, which is always our main goal.”

“We’re not trying to keep people out. I know that people are frustrated and their patience is wearing thin.

“We’ve been gearing up for baseball since November when we planted the rye grass. We’ve stayed the course during this pandemic and maintained the fields and we’re ready to get back on it.

“We’re waiting for the day to come that we say play ball and serve the first tennis ball.”