Local community to make local conservation decisions

Resting in the hands of local community members is the future of valuable natural resources and the decisions that are made to conserve, enhance and sustain the integrity of soil, water and air quality in Acadia Parish, and throughout Louisiana.

Conservation of resources cannot be achieved by one group, government agency or the individual — it takes cooperative conservation.

Cooperative conservation starts first with the active involvement of the individual community member who helps to identify the resource needs of the community. Community involvement helps local Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCD) and the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) assess and prioritize resource concerns on a community level.

Local natural resource priorities help direct technical and financial assistance decisions that NRCS and SWCD make throughout the year.

Locally led conservation efforts are successful with the help from local residents.

Due to COVID-19, the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) Crowley Field Office and the Acadia Soil and Water Conservation District have organized a creative, yet safe way, to allow stakeholders to identify the resource concerns for local Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD).

There will not be a meeting this year, but individual involvement is still significantly important to the locally led conservation process and all partners involved in conservation.

Interested persons will be able to voice concerns, provide comments and help to identify conservation issues this year via mail or via telephone now until Feb. 17.

It is hoped that the community makes sound conservation decisions – becomes an active part of locally led conservation and cooperative conservation efforts.

For more information on the Locally Led Conservation, contact your local NRCS and SWCD field office today to share your concerns.

The NRCS provides reasonable accommodations for individuals with disabilities. To request special accommodation(s), contact Kody Meaux, (337) 783-2061 Ext. 3.