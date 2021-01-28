Rayne High senior receives state award

RAYNE - During a morning ceremony on Friday, Jan. 22, Rayne High School’s Caitlin Woods was presented the Dale D. Hawley Leadership Award by the Louisiana Association of Student Councils. The award is presented in recognition of service and leadership at the state level. Caitlin, who serves as president of the Student Council at Rayne High, was presented the award by Theresa Simoneaux, left, club sponsor, and RHS Principal J. Wendall Prudhomme, right, at school and not during the annual Student Council State Convention due to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to serving as president of the RHS Student Council, Caitlin is also president of the LASC District V. She also serves as captain of the RHS Dance Team while maintaining a 3.9 GPA as a senior of dual enrollment college courses. (Acadian-Tribune Photo by Lisa Soileaux)